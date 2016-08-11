FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SL Green and PGIM form joint venture for ownership of eleven madison avenue
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 12:15 PM / in a year

BRIEF-SL Green and PGIM form joint venture for ownership of eleven madison avenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sl Green Realty Corp :

* Sold a 40% interest in eleven madison avenue, to pgim real estate, real estate investment business of pgim, inc

* Transaction values property at $2.6 billion, inclusive of costs associated with lease stipulated improvements to property

* Realized cash proceeds of approximately $480 million at closing, which will be used for debt reduction and other investment opportunities

* Pgim real estate has a one-year option to acquire an additional 9% stake in venture at same gross property valuation of $2.6 billion

* Sl green and pgim real estate form joint venture for ownership of eleven madison avenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

