Aug 11 (Reuters) - Diod :

* H1 revenue of 473.1 million roubles ($7.29 million) versus 415.2 million roubles year ago

* H1 loss for period 106.7 million roubles versus loss of 40.9 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2aNDqY9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.8875 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)