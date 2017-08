Aug 11 (Reuters) - Zenith Bank Plc :

* HY ended June 2016 profit before tax of 63.28 billion naira versus 72.20 billion naira year ago

* HY gross earnings of 214.81 billion naira versus 229.08 billion naira year ago

* Says board of directors proposed interim dividend of N0.25 kobo per share Source : bit.ly/2aYSKi9 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)