FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Macy's CFO on conf call - FY comparable sales forecast looks achievable
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Macy's CFO on conf call - FY comparable sales forecast looks achievable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc

* CFO on conf call - all of apparel was stronger in Q2

* CFO on conf call - sales trend in the major tourist stores improved for both Macy's and Bloomingdale's in Q2

* CFO on conf call - a few strong promotional events and sharper pricing helped in Q2

* CFO on conf call - expanded Last Act beyond apparel areas, to handbags, expect to convert shoes later this year

* CFO on conf call - will not lose representation in any of the top markets through store closures

* CFO - most stores being closed are underperforming, also closing few stores because their desirability for redevelopment exceeds their viabiliity as retail stores

* CFO - while our weaker-performing and less well-located stores are cash flow positive, many of these don't produce acceptable returns on investment

* CFO on conf call - sales of handbags, fashion jewelry and watches continued to be weak in q2

* CFO on conf call - pleased with early performance of China jv with Alibaba

* Cfo on conf call - digital business had a strong quarter again of double-digit growth, both at macy's and at bloomingdale's.

* CFO on conf call - our FY comparable sales forecast looks achievable

* CFO on conf call - had suspended share buyback in Q2 in reaction to disappointing Q1

* CFO on conf call - if current sales trend continue, will consider resuming buybacks in second half of year

* CFO - "this country is over-stored, given evolving customer shopping habit"

* CFO - haven't identified stores to be closed

* CFO - definitely will expand the licensed businesses that we have

* CFO - stores to be closed are across the country, in some markets we don't need as many stores as we have Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.