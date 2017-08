Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cfc Stanbic Holdings Ltd

* HY ended June 2016 total income of 9.43 billion shillings versus 7.73 billion shillings year ago

* Hy profit before tax of 3.65 billion shillings versus 2.86 billion shillings year ago

* Says board made resolution to pay interim dividend of 1.77 shillings per share Source : j.mp/2b8F6fK Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)