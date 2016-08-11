FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Land & Leisure specifies FY financial expectations
August 11, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Land & Leisure specifies FY financial expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Land and Leisure A/S :

* FY expectations to the revenue are specified from the interval 290 million Danish crowns - 310 million Danish crowns ($43.57 million - $46.57 million) to 300 - 310 million crowns

* Expectations to the FY result before tax are specified from the interval 35 - 45 million crowns to 35 - 40 million crowns

* FY expectations to the operating profit are specified and decreased from the interval 35 - 45 million crowns to 33 - 38 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6560 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
