BRIEF-Land & Leisure specifies FY financial expectations

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Land and Leisure A/S :

* FY expectations to the revenue are specified from the interval 290 million Danish crowns - 310 million Danish crowns ($43.57 million - $46.57 million) to 300 - 310 million crowns

* Expectations to the FY result before tax are specified from the interval 35 - 45 million crowns to 35 - 40 million crowns

* FY expectations to the operating profit are specified and decreased from the interval 35 - 45 million crowns to 33 - 38 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6560 Danish crowns)