a year ago
BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma says preparations continue for confirmatory phase III study with RHB-105 for treatment of H. Pylori infection
August 11, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma says preparations continue for confirmatory phase III study with RHB-105 for treatment of H. Pylori infection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* Confirmatory phase iii study, along with results from first phase iii study, data from supportive pk program to support nda for rhb-105

* New study is intended to evaluate redhill's proprietary experimental therapy for treatment of ebola virus disease

* Preparations continue for confirmatory phase iii study with rhb-105 for treatment of h. Pylori infection

* Initiation of research collaboration with u.s. Niaid, part of national institutes of health, is expected in q4 of 2016

* Submission of rizaport u.s. Nda to fda is expected in first half of 2017

* Continues discussions with additional potential commercialization partners for rizaport in u.s., europe and other territories Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
