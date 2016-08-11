BRIEF-Kohl's CEO on conf call- Targeting end of Q3 inventory to be down in mid-single digits

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp

* CFO on conf call - our teams continue to aggressively and effectively manage store payroll as sales trends change

* CEO - targeting end of Q3 inventory to be down in mid-single digits

* CEO - our receipts will be down in Q3 and slightly up in Q4 as we bring in more transitional receipts than we did last year for holiday season

* CEO - expect adding Under Armour will attract new customers to our stores

* CEO - "one big initiative that we need to take across more of our private and exclusive brands is the need to improve our speed to market"

* Ceo- " while Q2 performance and sales certainly improved over Q1, we did have declines in foot traffic in stores generally, this needs to be reversed to positive"

* CFO- we haven't seen a big sales pickup from the Macy's store closures

* CFO- "as we look into the fall and holiday , we've planned down seasonal categories substantially more than the overall business"

* On conf call - Q2 gross margin increase was driven by savings in both promotional markdown and permanent clearance markdowns

* CEO - May was weakest month of Q2, June aided by favorable weather, July finished very strong

* CEO - being very conservative in our cold weather categories as we expect q3 to be soft, with q4 improving versus last year's mild winter

* CEO - will be opening 6 smaller-format stores in Q3, adding to 2 opened in Q1

* Working to reduce end cycle on private and exclusive brands by 25 percent, have a goal of reducing cycle on women's by 40 percent

* Exec- don't have any stores that are underperforming that are going to expire next year on a lease, "will be closing any of those stores next year for sure"

* CFO- "we will have smaller stores in the future. As leases come up, I think it will be smarter for us to relocate into smaller stores in the next 5 yrs"

* CFO- " our internal expectation from a sales perspective are to improve. If we can hit those we will make $4 (EPS)" Further company coverage: