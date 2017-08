BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital commences private offering of senior unsecured notes

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Spirit Realty Capital Inc:

* Spirit Realty Capital commences private offering of senior unsecured notes

* Operating partnership intends to use net proceeds to initially repay amounts outstanding under its term loan facility

* To use remaining net proceeds, if any, to reduce amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility

* Operating partnership expects to repay about $297.4 million of commercial mortgage backed securities over next 45 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: