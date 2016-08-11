BRIEF-Aethlon Medical announces Zika virus data

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Aethlon Medical Inc:

* Agreement with defense advanced research projects agency to validate in vitro capture of middle east respiratory syndrome coronavirus

* Its researchers have completed in vitro studies that demonstrate "rapid capture" of zika virus by Aethlon hemopurifier

* The zika studies demonstrated a 95% clearance of zika virus from cell culture fluid in 5.5 hours

* Zika studies demonstrated an approximate 50% clearance of zika from human blood serum in 5 hours