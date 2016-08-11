FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nasdaq, NYSE, BATS to file new exchange rules with SEC
August 11, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nasdaq, NYSE, BATS to file new exchange rules with SEC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* Bats global, Nasdaq, NYSE worked together to "harmonize key functions of U.S. equity markets" to "increase resiliency" during "extreme" volatility

* Exchanges to file with SEC set of exchange rules, update to national market system plan to address extraordinary "market volatility"

* LULD plan is designed to prevent trades in individual securities outside of specified price bands, called 'LULD bands'

* Exchanges' goals focused on eliminating time periods where securities could trade without LULD bands in place, reducing number of trading pauses

* Goals focused on standardization of primary exchange automated re-openings after trading pause, elimination of CEE rules when LULD bands in effect

* Set of exchange rules to be filed with SEC is called "LULD plan" was approved on a pilot basis by SEC in 2012

* Exchange groups finalized, will be soon submitting to sec, changes to LULD plan aligning LULD parameters to improve price discovery process after trade pause

* Exchanges currently conducting data-driven analysis, considering market participant feedback to recommend changes to, or elimination of, CEE rules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

