a year ago
BRIEF-Royalty North Partners entered into loan and royalty agreement with Country Wine & Spirits, Inc
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Royalty North Partners entered into loan and royalty agreement with Country Wine & Spirits, Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Royalty North Partners Ltd

* Entered into a loan and royalty agreement with Country Wine & Spirits, Inc

* Co will loan $5.5 million to CWS upon signing of agreement

* Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for minimum gross proceeds of C$7 million at C$0.15 per unit

* Royalty north enters into inaugural loan and royalty agreement and announces private placement financing

* Proceeds from private placement will be used to fund loan under agreement, transaction expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
