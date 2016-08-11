BRIEF-Royalty North Partners entered into loan and royalty agreement with Country Wine & Spirits, Inc

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Royalty North Partners Ltd

* Entered into a loan and royalty agreement with Country Wine & Spirits, Inc

* Co will loan $5.5 million to CWS upon signing of agreement

* Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for minimum gross proceeds of C$7 million at C$0.15 per unit

