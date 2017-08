Aug 11 (Reuters) - Affecto Oyj :

* Says has signed an agreement with Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator, AB Litgrid

* Value of agreement is about 1 million euros ($1.12 million)

* Agreement also includes a three-year warranty and maintenance Source text: bit.ly/2aO71n6

