BRIEF-Fitch says volatility adds to challenges for traditional investment managers

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch: volatility adds to challenges for traditional investment managers

* Brexit vote-related outflows have to date been limited to directly affected strategies including property and UK small/mid-cap funds

* Market volatility in 2016, including aftermath of brexit vote,led to modest performance challenges for traditional investment managers in U.S., EMEA

* There is a risk that brexit vote-related outflows could spread to other asset classes on additional market volatility