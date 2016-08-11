FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says volatility adds to challenges for traditional investment managers
August 11, 2016

BRIEF-Fitch says volatility adds to challenges for traditional investment managers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch: volatility adds to challenges for traditional investment managers

* Brexit vote-related outflows have to date been limited to directly affected strategies including property and UK small/mid-cap funds

* Market volatility in 2016, including aftermath of brexit vote,led to modest performance challenges for traditional investment managers in U.S., EMEA

* There is a risk that brexit vote-related outflows could spread to other asset classes on additional market volatility Source text for Eikon:

