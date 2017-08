Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sky Plc :

* Sky and Channel 4 invest in TV rights venture TRX

* Sky and Channel 4's Indie Growth Fund have invested in company's latest financing round, which will raise up to 5.2 mln stg for TRX

* Sky and Channel 4 will each take an undisclosed minority stake in dial Square 86 Limited