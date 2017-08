Aug 11 (Reuters) - Scorpio Gold Corp

* Says a recent oral ruling from court proceedings involving its 70% indirectly owned subsidiary Mineral Ridge LLC

* Says oral ruling for summary judgment awarding a drilling company, National EWP, Inc. US$2.3 million in its lawsuit against MRG

* Says currently evaluating its options to contest ruling and stay execution of judgment, once entered