BRIEF-Quattro increases asset divestiture plan to $30 million

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Quattro Exploration And Production Ltd :
* Quattro increases asset divestiture plan to $30 million and is granted court protection to allow for its orderly completion
* Increased divestiture value to be realized based on sale of non-core shut-in assets in addition to Alberta assets
* Divestiture plan is to reduce co's liabilities by up to $18 million, increase working capital to more than $12 million
* Pursuant to notice of intention, Hardie and Kelly Inc. Appointed as trustee in company's proposal proceedings
* Evaluating financing proposals complementary to current lender's continued funding of Quattro's business plan
* Conclusion of process is anticipated to provide Quattro ability to address all of its obligations to its creditors