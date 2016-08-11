FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gibson Energy confirms it received proposal for discussion from unknown foreign entity
August 11, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gibson Energy confirms it received proposal for discussion from unknown foreign entity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gibson Energy Inc

* Confirms it received a non-binding, highly conditional proposal for discussion, from an unknown, unidentifiable foreign entity

* Other than initiation of process to divest industrial propane business, gibsons is not seeking expressions of interest for its business

* Board "seriously considered" proposal and retained independent legal and financial advisors to assist it in "careful deliberations"

* Board unanimously concluded that proposal represented inadequate value to shareholders and was not in co's best interests to pursue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

