Aug 11 (Reuters) - AcuityAds Holdings Inc says -

* AcuityAds acquires social data leader 140 Proof for up to $20 million

* Any earn-out payments are expected to be self-funded and this acquisition is expected to be accretive to AcuityAds' earnings

* Acquisition is an all-cash deal with a value up to $20 million USD consisting of cash and performance-based payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: