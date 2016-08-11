FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says PROMESA raises stakes in clash between municipal bonds, public pensions
August 11, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says PROMESA raises stakes in clash between municipal bonds, public pensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Moody's on PROMESA:

* If Puerto Rico debt restructuring favors pension participants more than bondholders, it will mirror bankruptcy outcomes from detroit, stockton

* Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability act raises the stakes in clash between municipal bonds and public pensions

* Do not see PROMESA as precursor to federal bailout either for Puerto Rico or for any other financially pressured local or state government

* It's doubtful congress would enact PROMESA-like law for state government imposing similar oversight over state government Source text (bit.ly/2aMNaP2)

