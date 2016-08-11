FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Element Financial says tax adjusted operating income $0.41 per share
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Element Financial says tax adjusted operating income $0.41 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Element Financial Corp

* Tax adjusted return on average earning assets increased to 3.92% in q2-2016 versus 3.19% in q2-2015

* Tax adjusted operating income for three-month period ending june 30, 2016 was $0.32 per basic share

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Element fleet management reports continued strong performance in q2-2016 and confirms after-tax adjusted eps guidance of between $1.05 and $1.15 for 2016 with growth of between 10% - 12% in 2017

* Says fleet originations increased to $1.7 bln in q2-2016 versus $820.7 million in q2-2015

* Tax adjusted operating income was $0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
