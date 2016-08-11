FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sunrun reports Q2 earnings $0.31/shr
August 11, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunrun reports Q2 earnings $0.31/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sunrun Inc

* Sunrun reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Says Q2 total deployments of 65 mw, an increase of 54 pct year-over-year

* Q2 revenue $122.5 mln vs I/B/E/S view $111.2 mln

* Q2 GAAP shr $0.31

* Q2 shr view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q2 pre-tax project value per watt increased to $4.61 from $4.51 in prior quarter

* Says Q2 net bookings were 74 mw, representing 21 pct year-over-year growth

* Says for 2016, expect deployments in range of 270 to 280 mw

* Says in Q3, expect to deploy 72 mw Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

