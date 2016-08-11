FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Canacol Energy Ltd posts qtrly AFFO per share $0.16
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canacol Energy Ltd posts qtrly AFFO per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd

* Average production volumes increased 65 pct to 16,423 boepd for three months ended June 30, 2016

* Canacol estimates that average net before royalty oil and gas production for 2016 will range between 16,000 and 17,000 boepd

* Total corporate EBITDAX is anticipated to be approximately $135 million for calendar 2016

* Total petroleum and natural gas revenues for three months ended June 30, 2016 increased 43 pct to $38.9 million

* Qtrly AFFO per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

