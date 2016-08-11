FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Bri-Chem posts Q2 loss $1.4 mln vs earnings of $372,895 last year
August 11, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bri-Chem posts Q2 loss $1.4 mln vs earnings of $372,895 last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bri-Chem Corp

* Bri-Chem announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Bri-Chem Corp -"expect an overall North American increase in activity levels for second half of year"

* Bri-Chem Corp says "steps will continue to be implemented to right-size company's operations in all business segments in response to customer demand"

* Bri-Chem Corp - Q-O-Q revenue decrease is result of significant decline in rig activity in USA, early and prolonged spring break up in Western Canada

* Qtrly net loss was $1.4 million compared to net earnings of $372,895 for same period of 2015

* Bri-Chem - qtrly consolidated revenues from North American oil and gas drilling fluids distribution, blending and packaging businesses down 62.2 pct to $8.2 million

* Bri-Chem-Co's "right-sizing" efforts that commenced in 2015 continued into H1 of 2016, now reduced senior operating debt down to $10.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
