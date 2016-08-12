BRIEF-Bionor Pharma reduces size of contemplated private placement

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Provides more details on contemplated private placement

* Size of contemplated private placement will be reduced from previously indicated up to about 70 million Norwegian crowns ($8.50 million) to up to about 50 million crowns with a minimum amount of 20 million crowns

* Reduced capital need is mainly due to adjustments to clinical activities and implemented cost saving initiatives

* Board and management have pre-committed to subscribe for up to 10 pct of private placement

* Swedbank Robur Ny Teknik has pre-committed to subscribe for amount that will increase their ownership stake from 5.5 pct to 9.5 pct post placement

* A fully subscribed private placement will fund Bionor through next 12 months

* Contemplated private placement is expected to be launched on Aug. 15, 2016, and will be conducted as a book-building process Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2352 Norwegian crowns)