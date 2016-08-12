BRIEF-GfK H1 adjusted opererating income of 58.9 mln euros

Aug 12 (Reuters) - GfK SE :

* H1 adjusted operating income was down by 12.3 million euros to 58.9 million euros ($65.60 million)

* Sales in the first half of 2016 were down 3.4 percent at 721.7 million euros ($803.76 million)

* Total income in the first half of 2016 was down 560 percent at -132.8 million euros

* However, depending on order-intake trend in the consumer experience sector and progress with growth initiatives in consumer choices, sales growth below market level and lower margin than last year cannot be ruled out for full year

* Gfk adjusted its guidance on August 5. The company is pressing on full steam ahead with its company transformation and doing everything to improve results.