Aug 11 (Reuters) - Xtera Communications Inc

* Xtera announces fiscal Q3 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP shr loss $1.35

* Q3 GAAP shr loss $1.37

* Q3 revenue $5.3 mln vs $16.2 mln

* Q3 rev view $16.7 mln -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 shr view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog at end of Q3 was approximately $90 mln

* Fulfilling backlog demand was a challenge in Q3 given liquidity challenges