BRIEF-Americas Silver says Q2 total silver production 556,404 silver ounces

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp

* Says quarterly revenues of $12.8 million compared with revenues of $15.3 million a year ago

* Consolidated guidance for 2016 remains at 2.5 - 3.0 million silver ounces and 5.0 - 5.6 million silver equivalent ounces

* A net loss of $2.1 million was recorded for quarter, compared with a net loss of $1.5 million for Q2 of 2015

* Consolidated silver production for Q2, 2016 totalled 556,404 silver ounces which represents a decrease of 16 pct compared to Q2, 2015