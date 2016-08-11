FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arowana to acquire majority ownership of Vivopower International Plc
August 11, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arowana to acquire majority ownership of Vivopower International Plc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Arowana Inc

* Entered into a contribution agreement pursuant to which ARWA will acquire majority ownership of Vivopower International Plc

* Arwa will undertake cash subscription of $56.6 million to $84.5 million (less transaction costs) to Vivopower for shares of Vivopower

* Intends to distribute Vivopower shares it receives to its shareholders and warrantholders and thereafter dissolve and liquidate

* Upon consummation of deal, each of co's outstanding warrants will automatically receive 1/20 of a Vivopower share from ARWA Source: (bit.ly/2bjx1U9 ) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
