FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Solar Capital says entered amended limited liability company agreement with WFI Loanco, LLC
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Solar Capital says entered amended limited liability company agreement with WFI Loanco, LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Solar Capital Ltd

* Co and investor have made initial equity commitments to SSLP II of approximately $75.0 million and $18.0 million, respectively

* In connection with the launch of operations, SSLP II acquired approximately $59.1 million of loan commitments

* Says entered into an amended and restated limited liability company agreement with WFI Loanco, LLC

* Agreement to co-invest in middle market senior secured loans alongside co and senior secured Unitranche Loan Program LLC Source: (bit.ly/2aKGH7y ) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.