BRIEF-Solar Capital says entered amended limited liability company agreement with WFI Loanco, LLC

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Solar Capital Ltd

* Co and investor have made initial equity commitments to SSLP II of approximately $75.0 million and $18.0 million, respectively

* In connection with the launch of operations, SSLP II acquired approximately $59.1 million of loan commitments

* Says entered into an amended and restated limited liability company agreement with WFI Loanco, LLC

* Agreement to co-invest in middle market senior secured loans alongside co and senior secured Unitranche Loan Program LLC