BRIEF-Trican Well Service qtrly loss per share $0.26

* Trican Well Service Ltd reports second quarter results for 2016
* Qtrly revenue $32.5 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view C$-0.54, revenue view C$410.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share $0.26
* Revenue was down significantly in quarter due to reduced drilling and completion activity caused by low commodity prices
* Expect to continue to minimize capital spending during 2016