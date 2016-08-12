FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Trican Well Service qtrly loss per share $0.26
August 12, 2016 / 2:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trican Well Service qtrly loss per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Trican Well Service Ltd <

* Trican Well Service Ltd reports second quarter results for 2016

* Qtrly revenue $32.5 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view C$-0.54, revenue view C$410.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.26

* Revenue was down significantly in quarter due to reduced drilling and completion activity caused by low commodity prices

* Expect to continue to minimize capital spending during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
