BRIEF-Trican Well Service qtrly loss per share $0.26

* Trican Well Service Ltd reports second quarter results for 2016

* Qtrly revenue $32.5 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view C$-0.54, revenue view C$410.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.26

* Revenue was down significantly in quarter due to reduced drilling and completion activity caused by low commodity prices

* Expect to continue to minimize capital spending during 2016