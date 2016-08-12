BRIEF-Digia Q2 operating profit stable at EUR 1.8 mln

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Digia Oyj :

* Q2 net sales 22.4 million euros ($25.0 million) (20.5 million euros year ago), up 9.3 per cent

* Q2 operating profit 1.8 million euros ($2.0 million) (1.7 million euros year ago), representing 7.9 (8.1) per cent of net sales

* Digia reiterates its earlier guidance, estimating that demand will remain reasonable and net sales will continue to grow during rest of 2016

* Company expects that in 2016 operating margin will remain on a par with previous year.

($1 = 0.8978 euros)