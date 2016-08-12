BRIEF-Conzzeta H1 group result slightly down at CHF 20.9 million

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Conzzeta AG :

* H1 net revenue reached 524.6 million Swiss Francs ($538.27 million)(previous year 543.7 million francs)

* H1 operating result of 26.2 million francs (36.5 million francs) and EBIT margin of 4.8 percent (6.5 percent)

* H1 group result of 20.9 million francs, almost stable compared with the previous year (21.2 million francs)

* Expects moderate organic growth for 2016 and profitability at EBIT level comparable with 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9746 Swiss francs)