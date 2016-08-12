BRIEF-TBC Bank Group reports 37 pct rise on H1 net profit

Aug 12 (Reuters) - TBC Bank Group Plc :

* Net profit for H1 up by 37.6 pct YOY to 139.2 mln Georgian lari

* Net profit for Q2 2016 up by 45.0 pct YOY and by 37.2 pct QOQ to 80.5 mln Georgian lari

* Cost to income ratio stood at 45.1 pct (41.7 pct without one-off effects), compared to 42.8 pct in Q2 2015 and 44.3 pct in Q1 2016

* Net interest margin (NIM) at 7.8 pct in H1 2016, compared to 8.0 pct in H1 2015

* We remain comfortable with our medium term targets of loan growth of 20 pct per annum, ROE of 20 pct, cost to income ratio below 40 pct and dividend distribution of 25 pct of our net income

* Total operating income in Q2 2016 up by 9.3 pct YOY and by 7.4 pct QOQ to 155.9 mln Georgian lari

* NIM stood at 7.9 pct in Q2 2016, compared to 7.7 pct in Q1 2016 and 7.9 pct in Q2 2015

* Cost to income ratio stood at 44.7 pct (41.0 pct without one-off effects), compared to 41.1 pct in H1 2015

* Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 96 pct, and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) at 112 pct as of June 30 2016

* Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 96 pct, and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) at 112 pct as of June 30 2016

* Total customer deposits stood at 4.27 bln Georgian lari as of June 30 2016, up by 11.4 pct YOY