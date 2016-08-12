FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-TBC Bank Group reports 37 pct rise on H1 net profit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TBC Bank Group reports 37 pct rise on H1 net profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - TBC Bank Group Plc :

* Net profit for H1 up by 37.6 pct YOY to 139.2 mln Georgian lari

* Net profit for Q2 2016 up by 45.0 pct YOY and by 37.2 pct QOQ to 80.5 mln Georgian lari

* Cost to income ratio stood at 45.1 pct (41.7 pct without one-off effects), compared to 42.8 pct in Q2 2015 and 44.3 pct in Q1 2016

* Net interest margin (NIM) at 7.8 pct in H1 2016, compared to 8.0 pct in H1 2015

* We remain comfortable with our medium term targets of loan growth of 20 pct per annum, ROE of 20 pct, cost to income ratio below 40 pct and dividend distribution of 25 pct of our net income

* Total operating income in Q2 2016 up by 9.3 pct YOY and by 7.4 pct QOQ to 155.9 mln Georgian lari

* NIM stood at 7.9 pct in Q2 2016, compared to 7.7 pct in Q1 2016 and 7.9 pct in Q2 2015

* Cost to income ratio stood at 44.7 pct (41.0 pct without one-off effects), compared to 41.1 pct in H1 2015

* Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 96 pct, and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) at 112 pct as of June 30 2016

* Total customer deposits stood at 4.27 bln Georgian lari as of June 30 2016, up by 11.4 pct YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.