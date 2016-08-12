FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Speedy Hire recommends against Toscafund resolutions at meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Speedy Hire Plc :

* Responds to resolutions proposed by Morgan Stanley Client Securities Nominees Limited as nominee of Toscafund Asset Management Llp

* Circular to shareholders confirms that recovery plan has stabilised business and that revenue is now growing

* Circular to shareholders reports that Jan Astrand will revert to role of non-executive chairman on Sept. 30

* Unanimous recommendation of independent board is to vote against resolutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

