BRIEF-Speedy Hire recommends against Toscafund resolutions at meeting

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Speedy Hire Plc :

* Responds to resolutions proposed by Morgan Stanley Client Securities Nominees Limited as nominee of Toscafund Asset Management Llp

* Circular to shareholders confirms that recovery plan has stabilised business and that revenue is now growing

* Circular to shareholders reports that Jan Astrand will revert to role of non-executive chairman on Sept. 30

* Unanimous recommendation of independent board is to vote against resolutions