Aug 12 (Reuters) - Maternus Kliniken AG :

* H1 group sales with 61.5 million euros ($68.49 million) slightly above prior year

* In H1 improvement in operating profit (EBIT) by 30 percent to 2.1 million euros

* H1 consolidated net loss of 0.7 million euro after a loss of eur 0.6 million in the previous year

* Confirms earnings forecast for fiscal 2016