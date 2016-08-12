BRIEF-Ctac Q2 net profit group share stable at 0.3 million euros

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ctac Nv :

* Q2 revenue of 21.4 million euros versus 20.4 million euros a year ago

* Q2 net profit attributable to group shareholders of 0.3 million euros versus 0.3 million euros a year ago

* Q2 operating income of 0.5 million euros versus 0.6 million euros a year ago

* Expect to see a continuation of positive developments in the second half of 2016

* Expect the result for 2016 to exceed the result we recorded in 2015

* Decided to adapt its dividend policy and to presume any dividend payments in the future will be optional Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)