FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-City Lodge Hotels FY revenue up 14.6 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 12, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-City Lodge Hotels FY revenue up 14.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - City Lodge Hotels Ltd

* FY normalised headline profit before tax for group increased by 12.4 pct to R511,8 million

* Total revenue for year grew by 14.6 pct to R1.5 billion

* FY average room rates achieved at South African operations increased by slightly more than rate of inflation

* In South Africa, FY operating costs increased by 9.8 pct on a per room sold basis

* Final dividend increased by 7.8 pct to 248 cents

* 2017 financial year has thus far experienced softer occupancies than in previous year

* "Our belief is that upward occupancy trend that began in late 2011 will resume" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.