Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sonmez Filament Sentetik Iplik ve Elyaf Sanayi AS :

* To sells total 2.6 million lira nominal shares in Sonmez Pamuklu at 1.353 lira ($0.4572) per share

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9593 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)