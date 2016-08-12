BRIEF-F24 AG H1 consolidated net profit up at 0.7 mln euros

Aug 12 (Reuters) - F24 AG :

* H1 net revenue increased with the acquisition of Dolphin Systems AG to 117% to 7.51 million euros ($8.37 million)

* H1 operating result / EBITDA increases by 370 pct to 1.62 million euros with an improved EBITDA margin of 22 pct

* Outlook 2016: doubling of sales compared to fiscal year 2015 and EBITDA margin of at least 18 pct

* H1 consolidated net profit is higher by 486% and now amounts to 0.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)