FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-F24 AG H1 consolidated net profit up at 0.7 mln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
August 12, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-F24 AG H1 consolidated net profit up at 0.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - F24 AG :

* H1 net revenue increased with the acquisition of Dolphin Systems AG to 117% to 7.51 million euros ($8.37 million)

* H1 operating result / EBITDA increases by 370 pct to 1.62 million euros with an improved EBITDA margin of 22 pct

* Outlook 2016: doubling of sales compared to fiscal year 2015 and EBITDA margin of at least 18 pct

* H1 consolidated net profit is higher by 486% and now amounts to 0.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.