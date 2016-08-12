FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Adler Real Estate H1 gross rental income up 61.7 pct at 130.8 million euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adler Real Estate H1 gross rental income up 61.7 pct at 130.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* H1 gross rental income which predominantly comprises income from property lettings, reached 130.8 million euros ($145.93 million). This represents a year- on-year increase of 61.7 percent

* Adjusted EBITDA for first half of 2016 amounted to 65.1 million euros, up from 49.2 million euros in 2015

* Earnings from property lettings amounted to 61.0 million euros for first half of 2016, equivalent to a 55.6 percent rise compared to same period in previous year (39.2 million euros)

* FFO increased significantly to 27.4 million euros with FFO I for first half of 2016 contributing by 12.0 million euros and almost double compared with previous year's figure of 6.3 million euros

* 2016 FFO guidance increased

* Forecast for FFO has been stepped up by roughly 20 percent to an amount of around 55 million euros for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.