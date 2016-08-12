BRIEF-Adler Real Estate H1 gross rental income up 61.7 pct at 130.8 million euros

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* H1 gross rental income which predominantly comprises income from property lettings, reached 130.8 million euros ($145.93 million). This represents a year- on-year increase of 61.7 percent

* Adjusted EBITDA for first half of 2016 amounted to 65.1 million euros, up from 49.2 million euros in 2015

* Earnings from property lettings amounted to 61.0 million euros for first half of 2016, equivalent to a 55.6 percent rise compared to same period in previous year (39.2 million euros)

* FFO increased significantly to 27.4 million euros with FFO I for first half of 2016 contributing by 12.0 million euros and almost double compared with previous year's figure of 6.3 million euros

* 2016 FFO guidance increased

* 2016 FFO guidance increased

* Forecast for FFO has been stepped up by roughly 20 percent to an amount of around 55 million euros for 2016