a year ago
BRIEF-Bioscrip enters into a tax asset protection plan
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bioscrip enters into a tax asset protection plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Bioscrip Inc

* Tax asset protection plan to protect company's ability to "utilize its net operating loss carryforwards" which total approximately $275 million

* Bioscrip enters into a tax asset protection plan to protect its valuable tax assets

* Will distribute to stockholders non-taxable dividend distribution of 1 preferred stock purchase right for each share of common stock of Co

* Tax asset protection plan intended to act as "deterrent" to any person acquiring beneficial ownership of 4.9% or more of Co's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
