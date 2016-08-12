BRIEF-Bioscrip enters into a tax asset protection plan

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Bioscrip Inc

* Tax asset protection plan to protect company's ability to "utilize its net operating loss carryforwards" which total approximately $275 million

* Bioscrip enters into a tax asset protection plan to protect its valuable tax assets

* Will distribute to stockholders non-taxable dividend distribution of 1 preferred stock purchase right for each share of common stock of Co

* Tax asset protection plan intended to act as "deterrent" to any person acquiring beneficial ownership of 4.9% or more of Co's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: