a year ago
BRIEF-Highpower International enters into equity purchase agreement
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Highpower International enters into equity purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Highpower International Inc

* Highpower international enters into equity purchase agreement

* Will invest rmb114.75 million (approximately $17.3 million) into huizhou yipeng for a 50% equity interest

* To fund equity purchase with cash on hand, expected future cash flow, avout $2 million in borrowings under credit arrangements

* Subsidiary entered into an agreement to acquire up to 50 percent equity interest in huizhou yipeng energy technology co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

