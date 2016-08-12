FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Flamel technologies announces shareholder approval of cross-border merger
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Flamel technologies announces shareholder approval of cross-border merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Flamel Technologies Sa :

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals limited will re-register as irish public limited co and will be known as Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Flamel technologies announces shareholder approval of cross-border merger

* Received shareholder approval to reincorporate its country of domicile to Ireland from France via a cross-border merger

* Under terms of reincorporation, Flamel will merge with and into its wholly owned subsidiary, Avadel Pharmaceuticals Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

