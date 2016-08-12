FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Exterran Corp files for non-timely 10-q
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exterran Corp files for non-timely 10-q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Exterran Corp Files For Non :

* Internal investigation remains ongoing, and management has not determined whether any other financial statements should be restated

* Timing of co's ability to publish q2 operating results is dependent upon ongoing internal investigation and closing process

* Timely 10-q - sec filing

* co's consolidated and combined financial statements for 2015 should no longer be relied upon as a result of material errors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
