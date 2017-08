Aug 12 (Reuters) - Kron Telekomunikasyon :

* Takes order worth 2.2 million lira ($744,097.95)+ VAT from Superonline Iletisim Hizmetleri

* Says order includes services of activation of 4.5G and IP networks for ongoing NPT (Network Provisioning Tool) project Phase 4 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 2.9566 liras)