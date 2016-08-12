FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JSE Ltd says H1 HEPS up 19 pct to 585.1 cents
August 12, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-JSE Ltd says H1 HEPS up 19 pct to 585.1 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - JSE Ltd :

* H1 group earnings after tax increased by 19 pct to 513 mln rand (H1 2015: 430 mln rand)

* H1 group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are up by 17 pct to 567 mln rand (H1 2015: 484 mln rand)

* H1 EPS increased by 19 pct to 599.7 cents (H1 2015: 503.9 cents) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased by 19 pct to 585.1 cents (H1 2015: 490.3 cents)

* Says H1 expenses grew 12 pct (H1 2015: 12 pct) to 636 mln rand

* Board makes no projections regarding group's financial performance in 2016

* H1 operating revenue growing by 17 pct (H1 2015: 16 pct) to 1.2 bln rand

* Group cash balance is strong at 1.8 bln rand after paying a dividend of 534 mln rand during period (H1 2015: 417 mln rand) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
