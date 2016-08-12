FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-J C Penney Co on conf call- from inventory standpoint, feel really good going into fall
August 12, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-J C Penney Co on conf call- from inventory standpoint, feel really good going into fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc

* CEO on conf call - opened 27 new Sephora locations in Q2, plan to open 4 more later this fall

* CEO on conf call - have to pivot to less weather-sensitive categories

* Expect sequential comp sales in back half of year to improve from first half

* Expect to close on sale of corporate headquarters building later this year

* CEO- over 50 percent of our online orders go through our stores

* Ceo- had strength in apparel in Q2

* CFO- July usually clearance month for us, but clearance was down this July, "feel really good moving into Q3"

* From inventory standpoint, feel really good whether it is apparel or non-apparel, going into fall

* CEO- in the process of having mobile devices for check out, will be ready in next couple of weeks

* CEO- if a Sears closes in a mall where we are, it is a net positive for us

* Ceo on conf call - believe we can now open more Sephora locations than we previously anticipated

* Ceo on conf call - will be adding Clinique to brands, will launch in a small number of locations

* Ceo- customers spending on improving homes more than ever

* Ceo- "we will not maintain any store or stategic entity that doesnt provide value to our customers and our strategic future"

* Ceo- " I think the state of consumer really hasn't changed from last quarter"

* Ceo- "we'll focus on apparel, will always be an apparel retailer...but think we'll have more differentiation going into fall than any mid-tier department store" Further company coverage:

