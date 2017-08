Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sbm Bank (Mauritius) Ltd :

* Says appointment of Raj Dussoye as chief executive of SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd in replacement of Jairaj Sonoo, C.S.K with effect from August 16, 2016 Source : bit.ly/2aHmRPj Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)