Aug 12 (Reuters) - PIF Meridian :

* H1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 147.2 million roubles ($2.28 million)versus 192.6 million roubles year ago

* H1 net loss to RAS of 269.2 million roubles versus profit of 133.0 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/2aOAeYN Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4750 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)